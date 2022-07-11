2 injured when pickup crashes into electrical pole on 18th Street in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were critically injured in a rollover crash that happened along 18th Street in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday afternoon.

According to Kansas City police, the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of 18th and Askew.

Their investigation found that a green Dodge Ram pickup was going east on 18th Street “at a very high rate of speed.”

Just east of 18th and Indiana, the pickup passed another vehicle and went up over the curb on the south side of the street. At that point, the driver hit and sheared off a wooden electrical pole.

The pickup then rolled over and slid onto the sidewalk at 18th and Askew.

The driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

As of about 4:30 p.m., the driver remained in critical condition. The passenger was stable.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.