1 in custody after standoff in KCK ends peacefully
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man is in custody after a brief standoff caused the authorities to shut down access to one Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m., the United States Marshals Service was issuing a warrant at home located near S. 37th Street and Shawnee Drive in the Argentine area. That neighborhood is located about a half dozen blocks east of I-635.
The person deputies were looking for initially refused to come out of the home.
However, shortly before 5 p.m., the incident ended with no injuries reported.
Kansas City, Kansas, police were also at the scene to assist U.S. Marshals in the operation.
