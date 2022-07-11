Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

1 in custody after standoff in KCK ends peacefully

A man was taken into custody following a brief standoff in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday.
A man was taken into custody following a brief standoff in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown and David Pinter
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man is in custody after a brief standoff caused the authorities to shut down access to one Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., the United States Marshals Service was issuing a warrant at home located near S. 37th Street and Shawnee Drive in the Argentine area. That neighborhood is located about a half dozen blocks east of I-635.

The person deputies were looking for initially refused to come out of the home.

However, shortly before 5 p.m., the incident ended with no injuries reported.

Kansas City, Kansas, police were also at the scene to assist U.S. Marshals in the operation.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Two people were injured as a result of a crash that happened in KCMO on Monday afternoon.
2 injured when pickup crashes into electrical pole on 18th Street in KCMO
“Medical providers and legal experts across Missouri have expressed concern and confusion...
Missouri Democrats call for special session, say new abortion law creates confusion
KCTV5 News Stands for You - 6 and 10 PM
Military women share bond after war in Afghanistan
American Football
Free youth football camp to be held in KCMO