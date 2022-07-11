1 in custody after standoff in KCK ends peacefully

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man is in custody after a brief standoff caused the authorities to shut down access to one Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., the United States Marshals Service was issuing a warrant at home located near S. 37th Street and Shawnee Drive in the Argentine area. That neighborhood is located about a half dozen blocks east of I-635.

The person deputies were looking for initially refused to come out of the home.

However, shortly before 5 p.m., the incident ended with no injuries reported.

Kansas City, Kansas, police were also at the scene to assist U.S. Marshals in the operation.

