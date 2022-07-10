Aging & Style
Timothy Fernandez sentenced to 27 years in 2019 downtown KC fatal shooting

Timothy Fernandez was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in April 2022.
Timothy Fernandez was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in April 2022.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Jackson County judge sentenced a Kansas City man to 27 years in prison for his role in the downtown fatal shooting in February 2019 of Michael Bryan.

Timothy Fernandez was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in April 2022.

According to court records, Kansas City police went to the area of 17th Street and Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City on Feb. 5, 2019, for a shooting call.

When they arrived, they found Michael Bryan had died from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk outside a convenience store.

In surveillance video, Fernandez and Bryan were seen talking on the north side of the business. When Bryan walked away, Fernandez drew a gun and shot him in the back.

The video also showed the shooter throwing a tissue on the ground after blowing his nose about 20 minutes before the shooting happened. The police were able to retrieve that tissue for DNA testing. Two days later, police found a backpack and leather jacket nearby, and tested those items for DNA and fingerprints.

A DNA profile came back to Fernandez from the tissue and fingerprints from a Q-Tip inside the backpack were linked to him.

Ammunition found inside the backpack was the same caliber class as a bullet recovered from the victim’s jacket.

