Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Three wounded in Sunday morning shooting west of Peculiar, suspect arrested

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 7600 block of East 233rd Street west of...
Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 7600 block of East 233rd Street west of Peculiar just after 12:40 a.m.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECULIAR, Mo. (KCTV) - EMS took three people to a hospital Sunday morning after they were wounded in a shooting in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office stated law enforcement arrived at a location in the 7600 block of East 233rd Street west of Peculiar due to a call of shots being fired just after 12:40 a.m.

Officers found three people had been struck by gunfire. First responders also took a suspect into custody and booked him into the Cass County Jail. His name and charges were not yet made available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Timothy Fernandez was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in April 2022.
Timothy Fernandez sentenced to 27 years in 2019 downtown KC fatal shooting
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes postpones tour for 3 weeks citing mental health reasons, KC stop still a go
Dry Sunday sets stage for hot summer week in Kansas City area
Wednesday through Sunday will offer hot, dry days with highs easily in the 90s.
Dry Sunday sets stage for hot summer week in Kansas City area