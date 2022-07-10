Three wounded in Sunday morning shooting west of Peculiar, suspect arrested

PECULIAR, Mo. (KCTV) - EMS took three people to a hospital Sunday morning after they were wounded in a shooting in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office stated law enforcement arrived at a location in the 7600 block of East 233rd Street west of Peculiar due to a call of shots being fired just after 12:40 a.m.

Officers found three people had been struck by gunfire. First responders also took a suspect into custody and booked him into the Cass County Jail. His name and charges were not yet made available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.