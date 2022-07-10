Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Taser deployed on armed man following police pursuit in Cass County, Mo.

A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a police pursuit Sunday afternoon in rural...
A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a police pursuit Sunday afternoon in rural Pleasant Hill.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a police pursuit Sunday afternoon in rural Pleasant Hill.

Cass County deputies were dispatched to a shots fire call at 1:08 p.m. in the 26000 block of 159th Street.

The suspect, after being discovered by police, led them on a chase in a car he’s accused of stealing. The chase continued throughout Pleasant Hill until police used a push bumper to stop the vehicle.

The man exited the vehicle with a gun in his hand. After refusing to drop the gun, an electronic taser was deployed and the suspect was taken into custody.

He is being held in the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. He is awaiting charges.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Two pit bull puppies were stolen during an exchange at a Harrisonville gas station, while the...
Dogs stolen outside of Harrisonville gas station reunited with family
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi beats the tag by Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt...
Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi named to All-Star team
The Church of the Ascension in Overland Park, located near 127th and Antioch, was targeted with...
‘My body, my choice’ painted on door of Overland Park church
Dozens of life-size, prehistoric creatures make up the Dinos and Dragons Stroll at the Kansas...
‘Any bit will help’: Dinosaurs hit KC Convention Center to help fight hunger