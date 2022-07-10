Taser deployed on armed man following police pursuit in Cass County, Mo.

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a police pursuit Sunday afternoon in rural Pleasant Hill.

Cass County deputies were dispatched to a shots fire call at 1:08 p.m. in the 26000 block of 159th Street.

The suspect, after being discovered by police, led them on a chase in a car he’s accused of stealing. The chase continued throughout Pleasant Hill until police used a push bumper to stop the vehicle.

The man exited the vehicle with a gun in his hand. After refusing to drop the gun, an electronic taser was deployed and the suspect was taken into custody.

He is being held in the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. He is awaiting charges.

