‘Stop the Violence’ picnic held in Wyandotte County

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- An 11-year tradition in KCK continued today with its mission to help end the violence in the area.

“We believe that it’s very important that we show that the community has the ability to come together,” says James Sharp the Co-coordinator of the No Leaks Stop the Violence Community Picnic.

One of the main reasons Sharp and others continue the tradition of holding the No Leaks Stop the Violence Community Picnic at Quindaro Park.

An event that showcases the love and spirit of Kansas City, Kansas and Wyandotte County.

Behind the cupid shuffle and the amazing food, is a chance for the community to realize groups are out there trying to promote change and as the event name states, stop the violence.

“The negative always takes control of the narrative but when you get a chance to come out and cover something like this and you see what we do out here in the community that’s on a positive note, then they should know that there are organizations out here that are trying to put work in to do something for the community,” says Sharp.

One of many organizations Sharp says doing this kind of work and work that Wyandotte County Mayor/CEO Tyrone Garner is proud to see being done.

“If we are going to create a great and safe Wyandotte County, it starts with positive events like this that are rooted in the foundation of love, hope and opportunity to bring about a safe and great Wyandotte County,” says Mayor Garner.

The event also featured guest speakers and free haircuts for the kids.

If you are interested in connecting with the group, you can do so on their No Leaks Stop the Violence page on Facebook.

