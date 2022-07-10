Aging & Style
Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi named to All-Star team

Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi beats the tag by Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt to score on a single by Carlos Santana during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nick Sloan and Jared Koller
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) --- Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi is now a Major League All-Star.

The Royals outfielder will be a part of this year’s team, it was announced on Sunday.

He’s hitting .317 for the Royals and has driven home 34 runs. However, it’s his defense that has truly stood out since his time with the Royals.

He won his first career Gold Glove in 2021.

It will be Benintendi’s first ever appearance in the game.

