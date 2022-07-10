‘My body, my choice’ painted on door of Overland Park church
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- A church in Overland Park, Kan., was vandalized overnight with pro-abortion rights messaging.
Police confirm they were called out to the church shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on a report of vandalism.
In photos provided to KCTV5 News, “My Body, My Choice” was spray-painted on the door of the church.
A second photo showed that the church’s Virgin Mary statue was doused in red paint.
There have been no arrests in the case as of yet. A full police report is expected to be released this week.
