‘My body, my choice’ painted on door of Overland Park church

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- A church in Overland Park, Kan., was vandalized overnight with pro-abortion rights messaging.

Police confirm they were called out to the church shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on a report of vandalism.

In photos provided to KCTV5 News, “My Body, My Choice” was spray-painted on the door of the church.

A second photo showed that the church’s Virgin Mary statue was doused in red paint.

There have been no arrests in the case as of yet. A full police report is expected to be released this week.

