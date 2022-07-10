Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

‘My body, my choice’ painted on door of Overland Park church

The Church of the Ascension in Overland Park, located near 127th and Antioch, was targeted with...
The Church of the Ascension in Overland Park, located near 127th and Antioch, was targeted with pro-abortion rights messaging.(Submitted)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- A church in Overland Park, Kan., was vandalized overnight with pro-abortion rights messaging.

Police confirm they were called out to the church shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on a report of vandalism.

In photos provided to KCTV5 News, “My Body, My Choice” was spray-painted on the door of the church.

A second photo showed that the church’s Virgin Mary statue was doused in red paint.

There have been no arrests in the case as of yet. A full police report is expected to be released this week.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Two pit bull puppies were stolen during an exchange at a Harrisonville gas station, while the...
Dogs stolen outside of Harrisonville gas station reunited with family
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi beats the tag by Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt...
Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi named to All-Star team
A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a police pursuit Sunday afternoon in rural...
Taser deployed on armed man following police pursuit in Cass County, Mo.
Dozens of life-size, prehistoric creatures make up the Dinos and Dragons Stroll at the Kansas...
‘Any bit will help’: Dinosaurs hit KC Convention Center to help fight hunger