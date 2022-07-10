Aging & Style
Lawrence man pledges $10 million to Douglas Co. hospital

Lawrence Memorial Hospital
Lawrence Memorial Hospital(Lawrence Memorial Hospital via Facebook)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence resident has made a $10 million commitment to the Lawrence Memorial Hospital Health Foundation.

Dana Anderson, a Kansas native and University of Kansas graduate, has promised half of the amount be given as a gift to be paid over the next several years to support the hospital’s strategic priorities. The other half will be included in an endowed fund for the same purpose.

Anderson has been a longtime supporter of LMH Health, a non-profit community-owned hospital which serves patients in Douglas County and surrounding areas.

Pending approval by the Health Board of Trustees during their July 20 meeting, LMH Health will rename the Lawrence Health Plaza the Anderson Health Plaza in honor of Dana and his late wife Sue, who passed away in 2021.

The commitment is the largest in both the foundation’s 52-year history and the hospital’s 101-year history.

