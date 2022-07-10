Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

‘Kill him’: 3 arrested for recorded beating of local homeless man

Three people have been arrested for allegedly beating a homeless man and recording it in Randolph County, authorities said.
(L-R) Joshua Fortney, Kaiden Pinkerton, and Austin Lanham
(L-R) Joshua Fortney, Kaiden Pinkerton, and Austin Lanham(Facebook: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people have been arrested for allegedly beating a homeless man and recording it in Randolph County, authorities said.

The video showed the man from Mill Creek being “maliciously beaten and kicked” by two males while a third recorded and posted the video to social media, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The three suspects were identified by RCSO as Joshua Fortney, 22, Kaiden Pinkerton, 18, and Austin Lanham, 21.

The victim, who 5 News is choosing not to identify, can be seen on the video running from the suspects while yelling “I didn’t do anything to you,” authorities said.

At least one suspect can be heard yelling “Kick him, kick him,” as well as, “Kill him” during the assault.

All three suspects were arrested on charges of malicious assault and lodged in jail.

Joshua Fortney, 22, of Valley Head
Joshua Fortney, 22, of Valley Head(WV Corrections)
Austin Lanham, 21, of Huttonsville
Austin Lanham, 21, of Huttonsville(WV Corrections)
Kaiden Pinkerton, 18, of Mill Creek
Kaiden Pinkerton, 18, of Mill Creek(WV Corrections)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The authorities are looking for a lost hiker in a wooded area.
Search for lost hiker underway in wooded area at Lake Jacomo
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
financial plan review
Reba McEntire (image provided)
Rumor has it Reba McEntire is making KC stop in fall tour
Crime tape
1 dead, 1 injured after dog attack in St. Louis City