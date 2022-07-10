FORECAST: Temperatures warm back up on Sunday, next chance of rain on Monday night

Quiet weather continues this evening as skies remain mostly clear.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by daybreak on Sunday.

The afternoon does get a bit warmer though as highs soar near 90 degrees for many locations.

Monday features an even warmer afternoon with temperatures back in the low to mid 90s before a cold front arrives. The timing of this front still appears to arrive after sunset. This will be the focus for our next chance of rain and a few storms.

An isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out. After the front passes cooler and less humid air fills in across the area.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the nicest days over the next week and a half.

