FORECAST: Long stretch of hot, dry weather begins Wednesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Blue skies will dominate this Sunday as a gentle southerly wind sends area temperatures into the lower 90s this afternoon.

Humidity levels will be slightly higher than yesterday but still rather pleasant by July standards. The work week ahead will be a sizzler with highs Monday reaching the middle 90s as Heat Index values reach 100 degrees during the peak heating hours.

A weak cold front will cool the air for a brief moment on Tuesday as area temperatures return to normal in the upper 80s but the heat of summer returns just 24 hours later. Wednesday through Sunday will offer hot, dry days with highs easily in the 90s. Friday comes in as the hottest with highs in the upper 90s and Heat Index values close to 110 degrees.

That would make this coming Friday the hottest day so far this summer!

