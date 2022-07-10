Fire at Oklahoma gas plant forces evacuations, road closures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Our CBS affiliate News 9 out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, reports that a gas plant fire in Medford caused evacuations and road closures Saturday afternoon.

Authorities there responded to the ONEOK plant in Grant County, Oklahoma, after reports of an explosion. The plant told News 9 it’s aware of the incident and that no injuries have been reported.

In a Facebook post, the Grant County Sherriff office said:

For any Medford residents who have been displaced from their homes due to the evacuation, OneOK has made arrangements with the following hotels in Enid to put up residents for the night: Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Springhill Suites, LaQuinta, and Baymont. If you need further information, contact Micah Barr with OneOK at 405-269-6991.

The cause of the explosion is unknown and under investigation.

