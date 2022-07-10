Family, friends gather to remember Sir Raheem Knox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- The community gathered Saturday at James A. Reed Park to honor 26-year-old Sir Raheem Knox.

Knox was killed in a shooting this week in Kansas City.

“Raheem was the best of the best person,” said Latreece Estes, the mother of Knox’s two-month-old baby. “He grew up in the church. He was loving he was caring. He did anything for everybody”

No arrest has been made in the case yet. Knox was shot and killed on E. 40th Street.

“We’re so sick of the senseless gun violence, that has took his life and is leaving a little baby behind,” Estes said. “We just want answers, because we are so hurt behind this.”

Family members have started a GoFundMe account. https://www.gofundme.com/f/senseless-murder-leaves-behind-2-month-old-son?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

