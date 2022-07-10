Aging & Style
Dogs stolen outside of Harrisonville gas station reunited with family

Two pit bull puppies were stolen during an exchange at a Harrisonville gas station, while the breeder's young children were present.(Amanda Marquis)
By Nick Sloan and Shain Bergan
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) --- The family who had two pit bulls stolen from them in a strong-armed robbery outside of a Harrisonville gas station have been reunited with their dogs.

Two pit bulls were dropped off at a pet shop in Wyandotte County following KCTV5′s story airing.

Word got around to staff members there about the situation in Harrisonville. They contacted police, who then contacted family.

The family recognized the dogs and have been reunited with them.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

