‘Any bit will help’: Dinosaurs hit KC Convention Center to help fight hunger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Giant, scaly reptiles took over the Kansas City Convention Center this weekend.

Dozens of life-size, prehistoric creatures make up the Dinos and Dragons Stroll.

“It is pretty cool to see some of their faces when they come in and they look up, and there’s a dinosaur 20 feet over their head and it’s moving at them, their eyes are blinking, they’re breathing,” tour manager Tina Ciraulo said.

The national touring event has a goal even bigger than its T-Rex.

“Our goal is to feed a million families a year,” Ciraulo said. “We pair up with a food bank every town we go to.”

In KC, it’s Harvesters. Ticket holders are encouraged to bring non-perishable food to donate on their way in.

Dozens of life-size, prehistoric creatures make up the Dinos and Dragons Stroll at the Kansas City Convention Center. (Marleah Campbell, KCTV5)

“Some families can’t afford to get food. We don’t want people to go hungry,” Ciraulo said. “If you are fortunate enough to salvage one can or two cans, any bit will help.”

One in six kids in the area Harvesters serves is at risk of hunger, and the need is great in the summer months.

“They rely on their food through school, and then through the summer, they don’t have that opportunity,” Ciraulo said.

And, Ciraulo says, it’s a chance to learn a bit about the past, too.

“Get to know a little bit about the history about our world, and that dinosaurs did roam once before us all,” she said.

Up next, the tour will migrate to Raleigh, North Carolina.

Dozens of life-size, prehistoric creatures make up the Dinos and Dragons Stroll at the Kansas City Convention Center. (Marleah Campbell, KCTV5)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.