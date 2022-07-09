‘Very Relieved’: Investigators give ‘all clear’ following search for reported gunman inside Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KCTV) – There was a sense of relief in Warrensburg Friday following a false threat of a man with a gun inside of a hospital.

Around 11 a.m., investigators gave an “all clear” after evacuating and searching the Western Missouri Medical Center. The false threat caused real fear and required the use of a large amount of emergency resources.

Dozens of law enforcement and first responders rushed to the medical center to help evacuate the building and search for the reported shooter. Investigators did not find anyone with a weapon inside the building.

“We waited and waited,” Roberta Newsom said as she waited to be reunited with her niece who works at the medical center. She was anxious as she texted with her niece during Friday’s lockdown at the Western Missouri Medical Center.

While she and other concerned families waited to be reunited with their loved ones, investigators evacuated the building to sweep it room by room. “We did take all of our Emergency Department patients and we transported them to a local nearby hospital,” Western Missouri Medical Center CEO Darinda Dick said.

Around 8:30AM Friday, someone reported a person with a long gun was inside the medical center. “There was a report of somebody coming to our emergency department and telling them that a disgruntled person had said that they were going to come back here and shoot it up,” Dick said. “That they had purchased an assault rifle yesterday.”

She says she received a text Friday morning that a threat was circulating among community members. “People in the community had already heard about this threat from some other way and said, ‘avoid coming to town today,’” Dick said.

Then someone made a concerning phone call to a staff member at the medical center. “Minutes after we went on lockdown, someone called her and said, ‘there’s an active shooter in the main lobby,’” Dick said. “That phone call is being traced. Who called her? We don’t know. We believed there to be an active shooter in the building. At the time, I would not have made a different decision. I’m responsible for the safety of the patients and the staff here.”

After about two and half hours of searching the medical center, investigators announced the building was safe to re-enter.

“We cleared everything in the hospital. There wasn’t anyone located. We have since determined that the individual that had made the threat, we have made contact with him,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said. “He has been arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold.”

Newsom and her family members embraced her niece after she was able to leave the building. She is thankful that her relative and everyone else inside the building were safe. “Very relieved. Very,” Newsom said. “We saw a lot of hugs. A lot of kisses.”

The FBI and local law enforcement are investigating phone calls that were made and examining social media posts. They say the man who was arrested was taken into custody at a location some distance away from the hospital. He was not inside the building. He will be held for 24 hours pending possible charges. At last check, charges have not yet been filed in the ongoing investigation.

