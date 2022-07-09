Trump says he won’t endorse Hartzler in Missouri US Senate race

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In a social media post Friday, former President Donald Trump says he will not endorse Rep. Vicky Hartzler in the race to replace retiring US Senator Roy Blunt.

In the post on Truth Social, the social media platform Trump founded, he says Hartzler called Friday to ask for his endorsement in the GOP primary, but he declined. The former president has yet to endorse in the race. Hartzler has been endorsed by US Senator Josh Hawley.

Hartzler later responded with a post on Facebook:

The endorsement that counts is the endorsement of the Missouri people who know I am one of them and have been fighting for them.

I am the only candidate in this race who stood up to China and has been sanctioned by them; the only one who has successfully led amicus briefs and won before SCOTUS on religious freedom; the only one who has gone to the border and passed legislation subsequently to empower our border patrol agents; the only one who passed legislation helping our Gold Star families; the only one whose Twitter account was suspended for speaking up for girls’ sports; the only one passing legislation to reform FEMA; the only candidate who has spoken at the March for Life in Washington; the only farmer who understands Missouri’s #1 industry and passed legislation expanding rural broadband; plus the leader who genuinely cares about the families of Missouri, prays for them, and fights on their behalf.

The ultimate arbiters in this race are the good people of Missouri who will come out on August 2 and, I believe, send me, as one of them, to the U.S. Senate to take back our country for the values we hold dear and the conservative solutions our country desperately needs to Make America Great Again.

I appreciate the leadership President Trump brought to our nation and his America First policies that I supported more than any other Senate candidate in the country. It is what our nation needs and what I will continue to champion as Missouri’s next U.S. Senator.

Polling has shown that Hartzler is a frontrunner along with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and former Gov. Eric Greitens. An exclusive KMOV poll conducted by Survey USA in May showed Greitens in the lead with 24 percent, Schmitt with 17 percent and Hartzler at 11 percent. All other candidates were at 2 percent or less, with 28 percent of voters undecided. In the poll, Greitens also led at 34 percent among voters who say the endorsement of former President Donald Trump makes them more likely to vote for a candidate.

Greitens recently caused a stir in with an ad that implied he was hunting for “Republicans in Name Only” (RINOs). Greitens ex-wife has also accused him of abuse. He resigned from the Governor’s office after being accused of trying to blackmail a woman he had an affair with. Greitens admitted to the affair but denied the blackmail allegations.

The KMOV poll also showed Greitens as the weakest general election candidate against a Democrat. Some Republicans have expressed concern that a Greitens nomination would provide the Democrats a better chance to pick-up a Senate seat in a red state.

The primary is on August 2.

