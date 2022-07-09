Trump rules out endorsing Hartzler in GOP primary in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Former President Donald Trump has not made an endorsement yet in the Republican Party’s primary in the 2022 U.S. Senate race in Missouri.

But he did rule out endorsing one candidate: current U.S. House Rep. Vicky Hartzler.

Trump posted on Truth Social Friday night that he will not be endorsing Hartzler for the position.

“You can forget about Vicky Hartzler for Senate from the Great State of Missouri,” Trump said. “I was anything but positive in that I don’t think she has what it takes to take on the Radical Left Democrats, together with their partner in the destruction of our Country, the Fake News Media and, of course, the deceptive & foolish RINOS.”

A recent poll indicated that Hartzler was leading the race very narrowly over current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R-MO) and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

However, a good percentage of those polled said they were not committed to a candidate.

