Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Trump rules out endorsing Hartzler in GOP primary in Missouri

FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at...
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a gathering in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Former President Donald Trump has not made an endorsement yet in the Republican Party’s primary in the 2022 U.S. Senate race in Missouri.

But he did rule out endorsing one candidate: current U.S. House Rep. Vicky Hartzler.

Trump posted on Truth Social Friday night that he will not be endorsing Hartzler for the position.

“You can forget about Vicky Hartzler for Senate from the Great State of Missouri,” Trump said. “I was anything but positive in that I don’t think she has what it takes to take on the Radical Left Democrats, together with their partner in the destruction of our Country, the Fake News Media and, of course, the deceptive & foolish RINOS.”

A recent poll indicated that Hartzler was leading the race very narrowly over current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R-MO) and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

However, a good percentage of those polled said they were not committed to a candidate.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police in Kansas City are looking for Joel Chesser, a 31-year-old man considered missing and...
Missing and Endangered: Kansas City police looking for 31-year-old man
A quick-moving, very isolated shower is possible tonight, but most will stay dry and enjoy a...
FORECAST: A few isolated storms Friday, but weekend is mostly clear
VA Eastern Kansas Rudy Klopfer said it’s the not the same size as other buildings in Eastern...
New VA clinic in KCK opens its doors for service
There was a sense of relief in Warrensburg Friday following a false threat of a man with a gun...
‘Very Relieved’: Investigators give ‘all clear’ following search for reported gunman inside Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg