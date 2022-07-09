Aging & Style
SILVER ALERT: Kansas City police looking for 73-year-old Dennis Bryant

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old man from Kansas City.
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old man from Kansas City.

Dennis Bryant was last seen in the area of NE 88th Street and North Oak Trafficway.

He’s about 5′10″ and weighs 120 pounds.

Police say he suffers from dementia and knows his name, but does not have the ability to provide any additional information.

