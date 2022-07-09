SILVER ALERT: Kansas City police looking for 73-year-old Dennis Bryant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old man from Kansas City.

Dennis Bryant was last seen in the area of NE 88th Street and North Oak Trafficway.

He’s about 5′10″ and weighs 120 pounds.

Police say he suffers from dementia and knows his name, but does not have the ability to provide any additional information.

Dennis Bryant w/m 73 YOA, 5’10, 120lbs, Gray Hair, Blue Eyes was last seen on 7/8 at 7am in the area of NE 88th St/N Oak Tfwy on foot. He suffers from early stages of dementia and knows his name but won’t be able to provide any additional information. pic.twitter.com/v1xz5Dmc8P — kcpolice (@kcpolice) July 9, 2022

