New VA clinic in KCK opens its doors for service

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas officials opened its new doors at their new clinic in Kansas City, Kansas outside legends shopping area.

This outpatient clinic offers primary care, mental health services, as well physical therapy, chiropractic care and telehealth services.

VA Eastern Kansas Rudy Klopfer said it’s the not the same size as other buildings in Eastern Kansas, it’s around 5,000 square feet, but it’s about the services inside the building that will change veterans’ lives.

“What goes on in this building and I’ll say in other buildings because we have a great telehealth presence here, is healing and can be healing and soothing,” he said.

They held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to commemorate the new building at 9201 Parallel Parkway just east of the legends shopping area, KCK Speedway, and Sporting KC Park. It was originally at 21 North 12th Street in KCK.

Klopfer said, “Although this building may not be here one day, we may grow bigger and may go elsewhere, right now this is a memorial for our veterans to be able to receive the care that you need every day.”

The new clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. that’ll offer a lab, pharmacy tele-consultation, virtual care options, behavioral health services, physical therapy, and chiropractic care. The physical therapy and chiropractic room is currently under construction still, but they say it’s set to open in August.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) said he’s making sure leaders in Washington D.C. Continue helping veterans get the help they need in the Kansas-Missouri region.

“Our efforts are now to make sure promises made are promises kept,” he said.

Moran and Klopfer agree veterans are taking advantage of these services at other locations, but there are many more not. They want to make sure veterans know they can come to this new outpatient clinic for the care they may need.

“At a time where veterans are committing suicide at rates that are astronomical, we need to make certain that we have the care and the professionals and even more importantly than that, a community of love and care that surrounds our veterans,” said Moran. “Especially as they return home from active duty and entire the arena of being a veteran.”

They also unveiled a flag monument in braille to honor the thousands of blind veterans that served to see their flag once again in a different way.

Paul Mimms with the National Blinded Veterans Association said they want to honor those who lost their vision in battle or when they returned home. He believes it can be a teaching lesson as well to young blind people who may have never seen what the country’s flag looks like.

“This is our flag, this is our country, this is what we veterans left. Our comfortable homes, and our country, just to serve underneath that flag,” he said.

