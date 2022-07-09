Aging & Style
Missing and endangered: Kansas City police looking for 51-year-old Menno Yoder

Menno Yoder was last seen near the airport in downtown Kansas City.(KCPD)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are looking for a missing 51-year-old man.

Menno Yoder was last seen near the airport in downtown Kansas City.

Yoder is approximately 6′1″ and weighs around 220 pounds.

He was wearing a white v-neck T-shirt, khaki pants, black boots and a hat the last time someone seen him.

Police say he has medical conditions that require medication. If you see him, please call 911 or the Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220.

