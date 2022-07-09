Missing and Endangered: Kansas City police looking for 31-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are looking for Joel Chesser, a 31-year-old man considered missing and endangered.

Chesser is 5′7″ and weighs about 155 pounds.

He has shoulder-length hair and green eyes.

He was last see in the area of E. 69th Street and Richmond Avenue.

Family members tell police that he has medical conditions that require attention.

If you see him, please call 911.

