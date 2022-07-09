Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Missing and Endangered: Kansas City police looking for 31-year-old man

Police in Kansas City are looking for Joel Chesser, a 31-year-old man considered missing and...
Police in Kansas City are looking for Joel Chesser, a 31-year-old man considered missing and endangered.(KCPD)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are looking for Joel Chesser, a 31-year-old man considered missing and endangered.

Chesser is 5′7″ and weighs about 155 pounds.

He has shoulder-length hair and green eyes.

He was last see in the area of E. 69th Street and Richmond Avenue.

Family members tell police that he has medical conditions that require attention.

If you see him, please call 911.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at...
Trump rules out endorsing Hartzler in GOP primary in Missouri
A quick-moving, very isolated shower is possible tonight, but most will stay dry and enjoy a...
FORECAST: A few isolated storms Friday, but weekend is mostly clear
VA Eastern Kansas Rudy Klopfer said it’s the not the same size as other buildings in Eastern...
New VA clinic in KCK opens its doors for service
There was a sense of relief in Warrensburg Friday following a false threat of a man with a gun...
‘Very Relieved’: Investigators give ‘all clear’ following search for reported gunman inside Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg