Mentor center for young Black men opens in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- It was a day worth celebrating in Kansas City.

High Aspirations opened its $3.5 million, 30,000 square foot Mentors Campus off Campbell and 27th St.

“They’re just now seeing it, and they’re mesmerized,” Henry Wash, High Aspirations CEO, said.

Wash says the goal is to support young black men ages 8 to 18 socially, emotionally, academically and spiritually.

“What we’re trying to do is be proactive in the way we reach our young men in Kansas City,” Wash said.

Mentees like aspiring college football player, 16-year-old Kameron Durden from Lee’s Summit North.

“This place means a lot to me,” he said. “I needed something to do on a Saturday. But after some time, I’ve gotten an interest in it, and I’ve been enjoying it more ever since I’ve been going.”

Mentors at high aspirations teach skills like leadership and gardening. Young men can play games like chess or soccer, or even get a haircut. Wash says the goal is to change KC for the better: one person at a time.

“I’ve witnessed us lose so many young men in Kansas City that has made me so sad, but now we can celebrate,” Wash said.

