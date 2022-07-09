Kansans offered free furniture at Manhattan Furniture Amnesty Day

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans will again be able to pick up free used furniture at the City of Manhattan’s Furniture Amnesty Day on July 29.

The City said FAD is a free community event that gives residents the chance to donate or pick up used furniture for free. Anyone is welcome to participate with no income requirements or forms to fill out to choose from donated items.

According to the City, registration for furniture shopping will begin in City Park at 8 a.m. with free shopping scheduled in 15-minute intervals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The City indicated that FAD participants will be able to return to the park at their scheduled time and take home up to five furniture items for free. It said items in a set, like tables and chairs, will only count as one item. No additional paperwork will be required.

The City said the furniture will continue to be gathered and dropped off throughout the day, so there will always be a fresh selection of goods. It also said shoppers will be required to haul items away on their own as delivery service is not available.

“August is the most common month for people in Manhattan to move,” said Ryan Courtright, assistant chief of risk reduction for the Manhattan Fire Department. “We used to see a lot of furniture abandoned at the curb every August. Since some refuse companies do not pick up those large items, we were issuing a lot of code violation notices and furniture just sat and deteriorated. Furniture Amnesty Day grew out of an idea to help solve that problem and get that furniture to people who could use it.”

The City noted that furniture can be donated in two ways:

Residents within Manhattan city limits can sign up online by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, to have volunteers pick up their donated furniture at the curbside of their home. Donations can be dropped off at Miller Field in City Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

The City said acceptable donations include sofas, couches, desks, recliners, end tables, dressers, headboards, chairs and kitchen tables. Donations that will not be accepted include mattresses, dishwashers, pianos, grills, refrigerators, televisions, computers or other electronics.

“Generally, we don’t accept anything that needs to be plugged in,” Courtright said.

The City indicated that any furniture left unclaimed by 4 p.m. on Friday will be open to the general public without registration. At 4:30, it said the event will end and those remaining pieces will be hauled off by volunteers.

According to the City, volunteers will be available to pick up furniture donations at the curb for anyone within city limits. It said volunteers can only pick up a maximum of five furniture items per location.

