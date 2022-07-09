Hundreds gather for second-annual Walk for Unity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Kansas Citians from all walks of life came together for the second-annual Walk for Unity Saturday morning.

The goal of the walk is to unite the city to take a stand against racial division.

“Our mission is to bring racial unity, racial harmony on a bedrock of education about where we’ve been and where we’re going, and conversations,” Ray Jarrett, Unite KC executive director, said.

The walk started at Troost and Truman. Participants reached the finish line at the Kansas City MLB Urban Youth Academy, where they were met with food, music and games.

“We just want to bring people together, meet each other, and hopefully develop some long-lasting friendships,” Royals president Dayton Moore said.

This year’s theme was “Next Steps Together.”

