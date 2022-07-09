First presumptive case of Monkeypox in Kansas is in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Kansas has its first presumptive case of monkeypox, and it is in Johnson County, state and local health officials revealed Saturday.

The Johnson County man has not traveled outside the country, has not required hospitalization and is isolating at home, according to the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment. The Kansas Department of Health is identifying and monitoring the man’s close contacts.

No additional cases have been detected at this time. The county is waiting on confirmatory test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Monkeypox is a very rare disease in the United States,” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, Johnson County’s health director. “Transmission requires close contact with someone with symptomatic monkeypox. This virus has not shown the ability to spread rapidly in the general population. Based on the information currently available, the risk to the public appears to be very low.”

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that can spread person-to-person through close contact, bodily fluids or contact through contaminated materials such as clothing or linens, according to the county health department. Illness usually begins with a fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and swelling of the lymph nodes.

After a few days, a rash appears, often starting at the face and then spreading to other parts of the body. Symptoms usually appear 7-14 days after exposure and typically clear up within 2-4 weeks. Although unusual, some people with virus can fall seriously ill and even die.

“The risk of monkeypox spreading in Kansas remains low,” said Janet Stanek, Kansas health director. “If you are experiencing symptoms of monkeypox illness, it’s important to stay home and contact your health care provider as soon as possible to avoid spreading the disease to others.”

There is a monkeypox vaccine, but its supply is extremely limited in the U.S. You can only get the monkeypox vaccine if health officials contact you directly and offer it. Citizens cannot simply lobby for it or get it from their doctors by asking, according to the Kansas Department of Health.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.