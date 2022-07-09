The fastest growing political party in Kansas? None of the above

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) --- Since January 2021, both the Republican and Democratic parties in Kansas have lost thousands of members.

Meanwhile, the number of unaffiliated voters grew by thousands.

Numbers provided by the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office shows that in January 2021, there were 874,555 registered Republicans in the State of Kansas. In July 2022, that number has decreased to 851,881, a decrease of 22,673 voters.

The number of Democrats in the State of Kansas has decreased by 14,381. In January 2021, there were 509,955 registered Democrats in Kansas. That number has fallen to 495,574 in July 2022.

The total number of unaffiliated voters in Kansas has grown from 536,468 in January 2021 to 560,309 in July 2022, or by 23,841 voters.

When examining registration numbers by county, the unaffiliated voter makes up the second largest political “party” in the counties. In the Democratic-leaning Wyandotte County, the number of unaffiliated voters outpace Republicans.

In many Republican-leaning counties in western and central Kansas, unaffiliated voters outnumber Democrats.

The Libertarian Party has seen a slight increase of support, going from 21,178 registered voters in Jan. 2021 to 22,207 in July 2022.

The total number of registered voters in Kansas has declined by 12,184 individuals since the beginning of 2021.

