Fake IDs considered “problem” at Lake of the Ozarks

By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Fake IDs have been an issue for decades. Now, police tell KY3 that some fake IDs are coming from out of the country.

Troy Meyer owns CG’s Minimart in Sunrise Beach. It is a store that sells alcohol. He says it is no secret that minors try to buy alcohol with fake IDs.

”It just kind of runs in cycles. There’ll be periods of time that we don’t get any for a week. Then we’ll get three in a day,” said Meyer.

Corporal Scott Craig with the Sunrise Beach Police Department says they are seeing more and more of these fraudulent IDs.

“We’ve noticed a lot of higher trends with them over the last couple of years than previous years past, we’re seeing a lot of the IDs as looking real. Over the last few years, they’ve looked real, they’ve had the security features in place,” said Corporal Craig.

Craig says the fact that the IDs are tied to overseas groups is really concerning.

”If these people are making fake IDs that pass off as real IDs for college kids and other minors that are drinking, they’re also making them for possibly terrorist groups. From everything I’ve heard from the state agencies, and the Department Homeland Security agencies that I’ve talked to is that they are overseas companies,” said Corporal Craig.

He says he has been in contact with Missouri Alcohol & Tobacco.

”We are working with Missouri Alcohol & Tobacco to give them the information that we get from the fake IDs. I’m also working with a retired agent from Missouri Alcohol & Tobacco that contracts with the Department of Homeland Security to get them the information as well,” said Corporal Craig.

Meantime, local businesses are using an app created by the Missouri Department of Public Safety to find out if the IDs are real. It is called Show Me ID.

“We all download on our phone that scans the barcode on the back of the ID, and 99.5% of the time that works all by itself,” said Meyer with CG’s Minimart.

Meyer says as soon as that app gets pulled out, the minors get spooked.

“People look at it and they see us scanning the ID, and they’re like, Hey, I think I left something in the car and out the door,” said Meyer.

