This weekend’s Walk For Unity promotes racial reconciliation along Troost and beyond

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Earlier this week, we told you about a push to rename Troost Avenue in Kansas City.

It was named for Dr. Troost, and as years went on, Troost Avenue became a redline. Redlining was a discriminatory practice separating whites from minorities and keeping Black people from buying homes.

This weekend, calls for progress and change will continue along Troost. Reporter Taylor Johnson was live Friday morning on the event, and the efforts to bring racial change along Troost Avenue, and outwards.

Information on the Walk For Unity can be seen below:

Unite KC’s Walk For Unity

Saturday, July 9

9 a.m. (please arrive around 8:30 a.m.)

The walk will go from the corner of Troost Avenue and East Truman Road to the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy.

Games and food at the end of the walk.

Unite KC was founded in 2020. To learn more, visit www.unitekc.org.

Promo Video YouTube link: https://youtu.be/WilRYAUWgzk

