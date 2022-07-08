Aging & Style
Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes shares advice for local young athletes

By Jared Koller
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Many of us once had dreams of playing a professional sport, but somewhere along the way, adversity always hits and the road gets bumpy.

Former KC Wizards player-turned-Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes knows all about that dream and journey.

Vermes is the longest-tenured manager in major league soccer history. This past weekend, he became the first to ever coach 500 career matches with the same club.

KCTV5 asked him for his advice, for local athletes of all ages, and all sports.

