Preliminary findings show fireworks were contributing factor in fire at Independence apartment complex, investigators say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fire investigators say preliminary findings have determined fireworks contributed to the cause of a July Fourth fire at the Cedar Brooke Apartments, which destroyed several vehicles and damaged apartments.

A carport and the vehicles parked inside were destroyed. Six apartment units were also damaged. The flames scorched several other vehicles that were parked near the carport.

“The smoke, the fumes are very strong and it’s not good to inhale,” Charles Wilson said.

Wearing personal protective equipment, Wilson and his wife went inside their smoke damaged apartment Thursday to see what could be saved. They met with insurance adjusters.

“My wife did lose her car. Hers was one of the cars that was destroyed, which is unfortunate. But, we are glad that the elderly people made it out,” Wilson said. “Nobody was hurt.”

While trying to stay positive and focus on everyone’s safety, Wilson says losing his wife’s car and having smoke damage inside their apartment isn’t easy, especially when they are dealing with both unexpected setbacks at the same time.

“The investigation is still ongoing but some of the initial findings are pointing toward fireworks being one of the contributing factors,” Independence Fire Department Fire Investigator John Dixon said.

The destructive fire was just one of many this Fourth of July holiday weekend in Independence. From July 1-5, the Independence Fire Department answered more than 400 calls for service in a five-day period. They responded to eight structure fires.

“When you’re using fireworks, setting them off, always have a source of extinguishment like a garden hose handy,” Dixon said. “Something readily available to put out a fire if one were to start.”

Fire investigators want to remind everyone to always shoot fireworks away from structures and properly dispose of debris by soaking it overnight before placing it in the trash. In Independence, fireworks can be used from July 3-July 5.

Wilson and his wife are trying to focus on moving forward after a costly fire that likely could have been prevented.

“We’re just going to turn this disaster into a better outcome,” Wilson said. “Just take it day by day. I’m trying to keep everybody in high spirits.”

