Police: Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles in fatal crash on I-35 was Olathe 15-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Olathe Police Department stated Friday afternoon the pedestrian who died earlier in the week after he was struck by multiple cars was a 15-year-old.

According to the police department, officers went to the area of northbound I-35, south of Santa Fe Street, at 9:16 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving a call about a fatal crash.

When officers arrived, they found a male pedestrian who had been struck by “multiple passing vehicles.”

The teen from Olathe was pronounced dead at the scene. A name has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

