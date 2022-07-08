Police: Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles in fatal crash on I-35 was Olathe 15-year-old
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Olathe Police Department stated Friday afternoon the pedestrian who died earlier in the week after he was struck by multiple cars was a 15-year-old.
According to the police department, officers went to the area of northbound I-35, south of Santa Fe Street, at 9:16 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving a call about a fatal crash.
When officers arrived, they found a male pedestrian who had been struck by “multiple passing vehicles.”
The teen from Olathe was pronounced dead at the scene. A name has not been released.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.