Chrissy is as sweet as she is pretty!

She gets along with all humans, including children.

The Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter isn’t sure, but they assume she would also be good with other cats due to her gentle disposition.

Chrissy is very afraid of all dogs, however. She doesn’t hurt them, but she runs away and hides. So, she would be happiest in a dog-free home.

To learn more, visit their website.

