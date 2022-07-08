Aging & Style
Pedestrian critical in hit-and-run on Independence Avenue

Image shows an ambulance.
Image shows an ambulance.
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on Independence Avenue early Friday morning while in the street.

Police and emergency crews responded at 1:23 a.m. to Independence Avenue just east of Brighton Avenue on a crash involving a pedestrian. Kansas City police said someone who was in the street was hit by a red sedan---unknown make or model---which continued westbound on Independence Avenue without stopping. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

It’s unknown why the person was in the street and whether they were crossing. The investigation is ongoing.

