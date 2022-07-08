Pedestrian critical in hit-and-run on Independence Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on Independence Avenue early Friday morning while in the street.

Police and emergency crews responded at 1:23 a.m. to Independence Avenue just east of Brighton Avenue on a crash involving a pedestrian. Kansas City police said someone who was in the street was hit by a red sedan---unknown make or model---which continued westbound on Independence Avenue without stopping. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

It’s unknown why the person was in the street and whether they were crossing. The investigation is ongoing.

