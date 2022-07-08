Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Lee’s Summit North’s Cayden Green makes commitment to Oklahoma

Lee's Summit native Cayden Green announced Friday that he's heading to Oklahoma.
Lee's Summit native Cayden Green announced Friday that he's heading to Oklahoma.(Neal Jones/KCTV5)
By Nick Sloan and Neal Jones
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) --- Lee’s Summit native Cayden Green announced Friday that he’s heading to Oklahoma.

Green was an offensive lineman at Lee’s Summit North and chose OU over LSU, Missouri and Nebraska.

247sports rates Green as the 105th overall prospect in its 2023 class. He’s considered a Top 15 offensive lineman in the class.

Along with the four finalists, he was offered by schools including Floria, Georgia, Baylor, Miami, Michigan and Notre Dame.

The 6′5″ 315-pound offensive lineman has it all: The size, talent and the grades to make it all the way.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police...
Police: Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles in fatal crash on I-35 was Olathe 15-year-old
Nearly 100 rabbits were rescued after excessive breeding had taken over a home in the Kansas...
‘Bred out of control’: Dozens of rabbits rescued from KC-area home
FILE — A beach at Lake of Three Fires is closed temporarily for swimming.
Iowa lake beach at which Missouri resident contracted rare brain infection closed for swimming
Ryan Davis
Kansas deputy arrested for alleged child abuse, domestic violence