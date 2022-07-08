Lee’s Summit North’s Cayden Green makes commitment to Oklahoma

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) --- Lee’s Summit native Cayden Green announced Friday that he’s heading to Oklahoma.

Green was an offensive lineman at Lee’s Summit North and chose OU over LSU, Missouri and Nebraska.

247sports rates Green as the 105th overall prospect in its 2023 class. He’s considered a Top 15 offensive lineman in the class.

Along with the four finalists, he was offered by schools including Floria, Georgia, Baylor, Miami, Michigan and Notre Dame.

The 6′5″ 315-pound offensive lineman has it all: The size, talent and the grades to make it all the way.

