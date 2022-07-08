KSU football has six selected for preseason All-Big 12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -The Kansas State Wildcats are coming off a (8-5) season with a Texas bowl victory over LSU 42-20, and are viewed as a team that could make a run at a Big 12 title with a league-high six players landing on the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 team voted on by media representatives who cover the league, the conference office announced Wednesday.

Led by junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah and junior running back Deuce Vaughn, the Wildcats saw junior offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, senior kickoff returner Malik Knowles, senior linebacker Daniel Green and senior cornerback Julius Brents selected as all conference players.

The Lee’s Summit native Anudike-Uzomah is the first Wildcat to be named the preseason offensive or defensive player of the year since Darren Sproles was the Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2004. Running back Vaughn, one of just two unanimous selections for the Preseason All-Big 12 team, was a Consensus All-American in 2021 and accounted for 1,872 yards from scrimmage as he was one of just three players in the nation with 1,000 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards. Vaughn was named the 2021 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year by Pro Football Focus.

Kansas State opens the season at home against South Dakota September 3, then will face former Big 12 rival Missouri at Bill Snyder Family stadium for week two September 10.

