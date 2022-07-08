Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Kansas deputy arrested for alleged child abuse, domestic violence

Ryan Davis
Ryan Davis(Kiowa Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIOWA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas deputy has been arrested after a nearly year-long investigation by the KBI into allegations of child abuse and domestic violence.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, July 8, agents arrested Deputy Ryan Davis, 36, of Grand Island, Neb., in Greensburg.

Officials said Davis voluntarily surrendered himself to the Kiowa Co. Sheriff’s Office. He had been booked into jail for aggravated endangering a child and two counts of domestic battery.

On Aug. 30, 2021, KBI said the Sheriff’s Office requested that it investigate allegations of domestic violence and child abuse against Davis. He had been a part-time deputy for Kiowa Co. and a full-time deputy for Ford Co.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police...
Police: Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles in fatal crash on I-35 was Olathe 15-year-old
Nearly 100 rabbits were rescued after excessive breeding had taken over a home in the Kansas...
‘Bred out of control’: Dozens of rabbits rescued from KC-area home
FILE — A beach at Lake of Three Fires is closed temporarily for swimming.
Iowa lake beach at which Missouri resident contracted rare brain infection closed for swimming
Sporting Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes acknowledges fans as he takes the pitch to lead...
Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes shares advice for local young athletes