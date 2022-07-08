Kansas deputy arrested for alleged child abuse, domestic violence

KIOWA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas deputy has been arrested after a nearly year-long investigation by the KBI into allegations of child abuse and domestic violence.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, July 8, agents arrested Deputy Ryan Davis, 36, of Grand Island, Neb., in Greensburg.

Officials said Davis voluntarily surrendered himself to the Kiowa Co. Sheriff’s Office. He had been booked into jail for aggravated endangering a child and two counts of domestic battery.

On Aug. 30, 2021, KBI said the Sheriff’s Office requested that it investigate allegations of domestic violence and child abuse against Davis. He had been a part-time deputy for Kiowa Co. and a full-time deputy for Ford Co.

The investigation is ongoing.

