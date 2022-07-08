Ice Cube is coming to Wichita, and he’s bringing friends

Aging & Style
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rapper and motion picture star Ice Cube is coming to Intrust Bank Arena as the headliner of West Fest, a summer tour that features other prominent rap artists who found fame in the 1990s. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m.

Cube is teaming up with Cypress Hill with special guests Bone Thugs N Harmony and Ying Yang Twins. The tour stops in Wichita on Friday, Aug. 26.

Cube first gained notoriety as a member of the pioneering rap group NWA, whose controversial lyrics made them a target of politicians’ platforms and law enforcement. In his 30-year-career, Cube has churned out hits such as “It Was A Good Day,” “Check Yo Self,” and “We Be Clubbin’.” He has also starred in more than 60 films such as Boyz N The Hood, Friday and Barbershop.

Cypress Hill was a popular act after the release of the song “Insane in the Brain” in 1993. Bone Thugs N Harmony released their biggest hit “Tha Crossroads” in 1996, and Ying Yang Twins reached the Billboard Top 10 with “Salt Shaker” in 2003. For more information on the show, visit https://www.intrustbankarena.com/westfest.

