Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Staff, patients evacuated at Warrensburg hospital for armed man report

FILE — As of 9 a.m., no shots had been fired and the Missouri State Highway Patrol had not been...
FILE — As of 9 a.m., no shots had been fired and the Missouri State Highway Patrol had not been able to find or identify any armed man.(WGEM)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Friday morning that troopers were responding to a Warrensburg hospital for the report of an armed man.

As of 9 a.m., no shots had been fired and law enforcement had not been able to find or identify any such individual in the Western Missouri Medical Center.

Officers were clearing the building, and that staff and patients were being evacuated from the facility, according to law enforcement.

The Warrensburg Police Department has asked the public to avoid the area.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 4800...
Police ID 26-year-old man in fatal shooting on southeastern side of city
Image shows an ambulance.
Pedestrian critical in hit-and-run on Independence Avenue
Unity Walk in Kansas City
This weekend’s Walk For Unity promotes racial reconciliation along Troost and beyond
The Walk For Unity begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Troost and Truman in Kansas City.
Walk For Unity for racial reconciliation