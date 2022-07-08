Flood control attempt’s expansion creates a flap in Lee’s Summit neighborhood

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A grassroots effort to beautify a flood-prone area in one local neighborhood is turning into a feud with their homeowners association.

A paved walking path winds behind Cori Hulsey’s house in the Raintree Lake subdivision. On the other side from her back yard is a rock-lined gulley. Small wooden bridges cross the fabricated creek to a shady area covered with mulch where a pillow-filled patio sofa sits beside a wooden shed made as a shelter for six ducks she bought. Party lights hang from the trees with dream catchers scattered throughout.

“Bohemian indie vibes” is how Hulsey described it. “It’s just our zen zone,” she said.

The changes to the common area in the subdivision was a labor of love that began in March of 2020.

“A lot of people have come together and donated plants and furniture and the wood,” said Hulsey.

David Botts walks his dog down the path daily.

“Well, it’s certainly more beautiful than it used to be,” he replied when asked about it.

The initial purpose was to divert water into the lake. Hulsey said her house would flood whenever it rained. She said the property owners association dedicated money to address it but their solution was unsuccessful, so she took matters into her own hands. She teamed up with her friend, Astacia Hauck, another Raintree resident, to turn COVID isolation into an improvement project.

They got permission from the property association to widen, deepen and extend an existing drainage ditch. They shoveled it out on their own along with their kids and rearranged the rocks that had sunken into the muddied gully.

As the months wore on, they got more ideas and donations from other residents. The wider ditch was hard to cross.

“Our neighbor mentioned that her husband had some scrap wood from a project he’d done and that we were welcome to it if we had any use for it,” said Hauck. “We took that and we built a bridge and we put it down by my house.”

Over time they built two more bridges, added landscaping rock, pavers, and plants like hostas and daylilies. Strawberries now grow in corrugated metal, raised flower beds.

“Everything we did just kept growing and growing. Everyone wanted to turn it into more,” said Hulsey.

But, they still get standing water. So, they bought six ducks as a natural solution to mosquitos.

“Ducks eat bugs,” she remarked.

They put in a kiddie pool with a hose to keep the water moving to act as a duck pond. The ducks quack and waddle down the paved path and splash in the pool. They seem to know their area is unsupervised and don’t stray beyond it.

“They’re so fun. They have so much personality. They are hilarious,” said Hulsey.

For two years, they said, they had no complaints. That changed this spring.

They worried about the ducks falling prey to carnivorous wildlife at night, so they built a little shack to lock them in overnight. They call it the “Quack House.”

“Our neighbor got a new deck, and this is all of their wood repurposed,” described Hulsey. “The plexiglass windows are from COVID, the COVID screens that everyone had in their office.”

“We like to repurpose and reuse and not be wasteful,” echoed Hauck.

Board President Tony Jose said in an email to KCTV5 that the Board granted permission in 2020 to add rock to help with water flow but did not give permission to add structures.

“The duck house was constructed on common ground in April of this year. Raintree sent a letter on April 7th stating that the project was not approved, told the members to cease construction and the letter further directed the members to the ARB and Common Ground Committees for approval. Without going to these committees, they had 30 days to remove the structures. Any additional improvements needed approval prior to construction,” Jose wrote to KCTV5.

He said the project continued and expanded nonetheless. At the June board meeting, the board asked Hulsey and Hauck to come up with a plan to rehome the ducks, move the Quack House and other structures.

“The association does not allow detached structures and the ducks violate City ordinance related to waterfowl,” he noted. “The ducks are only mentioned because they are being housed in that structure.”

Hulsey and Hauck have gathered signatures petitioning the board to allow them to keep what they have created. They said they have signatures from 400 lots. Jose said several homeowners who signed the petition have since contacted the office to ask that their signatures be removed.

On Thursday, a group of at least 30 residents gathered in Hulsey’s backyard to brainstorm before the next board meeting on Tuesday. They’re fine with ruffling feathers and loathe to back down.

“We’ve had moments where we were crying and moments where we were angry and kind of now we’re just resolute,” said Hauck.

It’s not the first time there’s been a flap at Raintree over the board’s interpretations of what’s allowed.

In 2014, the property owners association sued a family over a purple play-set in their back yard, saying they had not received prior approval from the parents to paint it that color. The rules indicated colors had to be “in harmony” with the neighborhood. A judge later ruled the family could keep the play-set.

