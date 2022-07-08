Aging & Style
3 homes catch fire in KCMO, family of 5 displaced

By Shain Bergan
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An early Friday morning fire caught three homes ablaze in Kansas City, displacing a family, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Van Brunt Boulevard, just north of East 28th Street, at 3:43 a.m. The flames were so strong from the house fire, the houses on either side of the home also caught fire. The initial house was vacant, but one of the other homes had a family of five, who made it out safely. They were displaced, though, and had to be helped out by the American Red Cross, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

The other house that caught fire had possessions inside and appeared to have residents, but no one was inside and there was no electricity, according to the fire department.

The cause of the initial fire has not yet been determined.

