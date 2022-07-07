Aging & Style
Taylor, Schottenheimer among 4 Chiefs named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer walks the field prior to the Chiefs'...
Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer walks the field prior to the Chiefs' NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 6, 2009, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor and former head coach Marty Schottenheimer are among 54 semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Taylor and Schottenheimer are joined by former Chiefs President and CEO Carl Peterson and Lloyd Wells, a scout for the Chiefs between 1963-1974.

Taylor was a big part of the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl winning team, earning two Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro selections. He led the AFL in touchdowns in 1967 and led the NFL in receiving yards in 1971.

Schottenheimer and Peterson were connected at the hip, as both led the rebuilding project for the Chiefs after a dismal decade in the 1980s.

Schottenheimer won 101 games during his time as head coach of the Chiefs. He won 200 regular season games during his career, which also included stops in Cleveland, Washington and San Diego.

Wells was the first full-time Black scout in the history of the NFL.

