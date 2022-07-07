Scattered showers possible as muggy weather continues through Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Our low-pressure system we’ve been monitoring along a stationary front has shifted within the viewing area this morning.

Scattered shower and thunderstorm activity has been common so far with a few isolated severe thunderstorm warnings popping up for our northern counties. We will continue to see an opportunity for scattered storms throughout the day today as the area of low pressure continues to track to the east, deepening the frontal boundary system it has attached to.

We lucked out yesterday afternoon with the development of heavy cloud cover off of our showers and storms well to the north. This aided us in dropping afternoon highs that were predicted in the mid-90s down to upper 80s and lower 90s with the heat index between 101-105°. We may have that same opportunity moving forward this afternoon but as it stands currently, lower 90s are still expected with feel-like temperatures hovering near 105° around the metro.

Warmer temperatures are expected further south with highs in the mid to upper 90s and feel like temperatures between 105-110°. An excessive heat warning is still in place until 11 p.m. Thursday but is expected to lift moving toward Friday into the weekend. We still have an opportunity for a few more scattered showers and storms into Friday but less of an opportunity for severe weather.

The frontal boundary system will begin to show signs of movement and with the assistance of another upper-level low attaching itself to this front from Wyoming and Colorado, we will begin to shift the wet weather south and east. A 30% chance for wet weather is expected on Friday with an official drop in temperature back down to seasonal in the upper 80s.

Moving forward to our Saturday and Sunday rain chances are less than 10% with partly cloudy skies temperatures will continue to remain seasonal in the upper 80s and low 90s. Next week a new disturbance rolls in just in time for the start of the work week. We expect around a 30% chance for showers and storms Monday near the end of the day and will transition into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to remain within the upper 80s and low 90s.

