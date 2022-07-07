Pet of the Day: Willie

Willie is a 7-month-old puppy who was born with a blood vessel wrapped around his esophagus.

He needed specialty surgery to save his life. The surgery was a success. He has been living in a foster home ever since, among children and other dogs, cats, and even chickens.

Now that Willie is all healed, he is more than ready to take on the world and meet his forever family!

He is full of sweetness and energy, as any good puppy is, but he needs a special kind of home. Because of his surgery, he cannot digest food properly and must be on a strict diet of only pâté food. He is worth the effort, though.

He is already housetrained, knows commands, and is kennel trained, too!

If you are interested in meeting this sweet little pup, email foster@greatplainsspca.org today!

