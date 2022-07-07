Aging & Style
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicles on I-35 in Olathe

A pedestrian has died after being struck by vehicles on I-35 in Olathe.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by multiple vehicle on I-35 in Olathe Wednesday night.

According to the police department, officers went to the area of northbound I-35 south of Santa Fe Street at 9:16 p.m. after receiving a call about a fatal crash.

When officers arrived, they found a male pedestrian who had be struck by “multiple passing vehicles.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The people driving the vehicles who hit him stayed at the scene and are in contact with law enforcement.

