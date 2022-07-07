Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicles on I-35 in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by multiple vehicle on I-35 in Olathe Wednesday night.

According to the police department, officers went to the area of northbound I-35 south of Santa Fe Street at 9:16 p.m. after receiving a call about a fatal crash.

When officers arrived, they found a male pedestrian who had be struck by “multiple passing vehicles.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The people driving the vehicles who hit him stayed at the scene and are in contact with law enforcement.

