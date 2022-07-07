One person dies from injuries in Wednesday evening KCK shooting
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said one person died from injuries he sustained following a shooting Wednesday.
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated officers were called to the 1600 block of Birch Street at 7:30 p.m. due to a reported shooting. Officers found a person who had been shot in the 2200 block of Silver Court, and he was taken to a hospital.
Police said the individual died due to his injuries.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
