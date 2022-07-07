Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Missouri restaurant calls out woman seen putting bug on plate and walking out without paying

Photo showing an empty plate on a table
Photo showing an empty plate on a table(MGN Online)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) --  A Missouri restaurant has filed stealing charges against a customer who was seen putting a bug onto her plate and leaving without paying.

In a social media post Thursday, El Agave Pacific wrote that someone claimed to find a bug in the last few bites of their meal and decided to bad mouth the restaurant. The restaurant wrote that the server went to get a manager and the woman left without paying.

According to the restaurant, surveillance video showed the woman getting the bug from her purse and putting it on her plate. The restaurant said the bill was for $31.

“It is far too easy to bad mouth and hurt businesses on social media. And those who joined her bandwagon and cheered her on and even worse, shared her lies, you’re just as big of a problem as she is. It needs to stop,” read a portion of their Facebook post.

El Agave Pacific said they have filed stealing charges and will consult an attorney.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — A purchase of $15 worth of new school supplies will net a maximum $50 credit toward...
Fined for traffic infractions in Olathe? You can donate new school supplies instead.
Senator Jerry Moran announced that the KU Cancer Center received a comprehensive designation...
KU Cancer Center achieves ‘comprehensive’ designation, awarded $13.8 million grant
Anyone with information on a KCK homicide is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at...
One person dies from injuries in Wednesday evening KCK shooting
Kansas City police are looking for this vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a...
KCPD looks for vehicle after 11-year-old seriously injured in Fourth of July hit-and-run