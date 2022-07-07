Aging & Style
Missing Sedalia man found dead in vehicle, investigation underway to ensure ‘no foul play’

The Sedalia Police Department
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Detectives are working to make sure there was “no foul play” after a missing Sedalia man was found dead inside a vehicle days later.

According to the Sedalia Police Department, officers went to the area of Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Avenue after receiving a call around 11:30 a.m. Thursday about an unconscious person inside an unattended vehicle in a parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Wayne A. Gravitt dead inside the vehicle.

Mr. Gravitt’s family had reported him missing on Tuesday, due to a possible need for medical care.

Officers and detectives exhausted many leads looking for him since that time. There were also pings to his phone, and searches of drainage areas and waterways both in-person and via cameras.

Detectives are going to continue to investigate in order to make sure “there was no foul play.”

Detectives have requested an autopsy be performed, as well.

