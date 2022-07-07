KCPD looks for vehicle after 11-year-old is seriously injured in Fourth of July hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - What started as a Fourth of July celebration turned tragic for one Kansas City family.

On Wednesday, Kansas City police released still images of what they believe is the car involved in a hit-and-run that seriously hurt an 11-year-old girl Monday night. The photos can be found below. Police said the still images came from video captured soon after as they driver was leaving the area.

Nae Nunnally, was lighting fireworks in the street outside a family member’s home on Prospect Avenue, north of E. 85th Street, when a car hit her and drove away.

Kansas City police are looking for this vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a child on the Fourth of July. (Provided by the KCPD)

“It was devastating to not know whether your baby was going to be okay,” Nae’s mother Champayne Henderson said. “All I remember is they were doing at least 60 to 65 miles per hour, they hit her, she flew up in the air and did a flip, and she landed like 20 feet away. Initially she was not responding. My mom was screaming her name and then she took a deep breath and opened her eyes.”

Family members called 911 and she was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

“She asked me, was she dying – and I’m like, ‘No, you’re not dying. You’re talking to me, daughter. You’re not dying,’” Henderson said.

Nae broke her femur. Surgeons placed four screws and a rod in her leg.

“She’s a dancer, a track runner,” Henderson said. “She can’t do anything anymore. She has to roll around in a wheelchair for three months before she can even think about using her leg again.”

She washed her daughter’s hair for the first time at the hospital on Wednesday and found shards of glass. She said Nae was having a harder time than the day of her surgery Tuesday, complaining of pain as her anesthesia wore off.

Police described the car that hit Nae as a newer-model, white sedan with silver rims and a sunroof. “The vehicle would have damage to the front right of the vehicle,” the KCPD added. Police did not release a make and model, but Henderson said Nae’s uncle recognized it as a Cadillac.

It was last seen making a westbound turn onto E. 85th Street from Prospect Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department. You can send an anonymous tip to the TIPS Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS.

Henderson wants to know who did this to her daughter so justice can be served.

“I think that person is a coward, and I just feel like somebody needs to step up and say something, because she did not deserve that,” she said.

